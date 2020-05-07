Left Menu
Development News Edition

HCL Technologies shares give up early gains; close nearly 2 pc lower

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:33 IST
HCL Technologies shares give up early gains; close nearly 2 pc lower

Shares of HCL Technologies gave up all its early gains and closed nearly 2 per cent lower on Thursday due to profit-booking. In the early trade, it had jumped over 4 per cent after the company posted 22.8 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

On the BSE, the scrip which advanced 4.38 per cent to Rs 542.40 during the day, later witnessed profit-booking and closed at Rs 511.80, down 1.50 per cent. On the NSE, it closed at Rs 510.50, a decline of 1.65 per cent after rising 4.37 per cent to Rs 541.80 during the day. On traded volume terms, 6.32 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and about 2 crore units on the NSE durng the day.   Earlier in the day, the IT firm posted 22.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,154 crore for the March quarter driven by strong growth across verticals. It had registered a net profit of Rs 2,568 crore in the January-March 2019 quarter, HCL said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue grew 16.3 per cent to Rs 18,590 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 15,990 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as per US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). For FY20, HCL Tech's consolidated net profit increased 9.3 per cent to Rs 11,062 crore, while revenue grew 17 per cent to Rs 70,678 crore from the previous financial year.

Like its peers, Infosys and Wipro, HCL Technologies has refrained from offering revenue guidance amid uncertainties on account of COVID-19 pandemic..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Need more data, says ICMR on proposals to undertake study of Ganga water for treating COVID-19

The Indian Council for Medical Research ICMR has decided not to go ahead with the proposals forwarded by the Jal Shakti Ministry to undertake clinical studies for treatment of COVID-19 patients with Ganga water, saying it needs more scienti...

NDLI reaches out to students amid lockdown

With educational institutions shut due to the lockdown, the National Digital Library of India NDLI has reached out to students with 3.5 crore academic content to enable them to study from home, an NDLI spokesperson said on Thursday. The NDL...

EU court adviser rejects challenge to UK aid for nuclear plant

The European Unions top court should reject an attempt by Austria to block British state support for a nuclear power plant in southwest England, a court adviser said on Thursday.Advocate General Gerard Hogan, of the EU Court of Justice, sai...

Poland to test 1,000 miners a day as coronavirus grips coal region

Poland plans to test 1,000 miners a day at drive-through sites to check whether they have been infected with the coronavirus as data show a rapid growth in new cases in the coal region. Poland has reported 14,898 infections, including 737 d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020