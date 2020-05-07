Left Menu
Tom and Jerry movie cast revealed, get other latest updates on it

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:05 IST
The Warner Animation Group is the producer of the upcoming Tom and Jerry movie. Image Credit: Facebook

Since the making of Tom and Jerry movie was announced, fans are unable to restrain their patience from watching it. However, we are still away from its premiere. The death of Gene Deitch in April was a big jolt to the cartoon enthusiasts. Many fans believe that the timely arrival of Tom and Jerry movie in this year despite the poor global condition will be a tribute to Tom and Jerry animator Gene Deitch.

Tom and Jerry movie was announced to be released in December this year. But, as we all know, the outbreak of Covid-19 has shattered the global entertainment industry. As the situation is worsening, the majority of the film and television projects have either been halted or postponed. Thus, it won't be surprising if Warner Animation Group push back the release date of Tom and Jerry movie.

The Warner Animation Group is the producer of the upcoming Tom and Jerry movie. It is based on the cartoon characters and animated theatrical short film series of the same name created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera.

Tim Story-directed Tom and Jerry movie will have renowned actors like William Hanna and Mel Blanc as Tom (from archival vocal recordings), William Hanna, Mel Blanc and June Foray as Jerry (from archival vocal recordings), Chloë Grace Moretz as Kayla, Michael Peña as Terrance, Ken Jeong as Jackie, Rob Delaney as DuBros, Pallavi Sharda as Preeta and Jordan Bolger as Cameron.

In October 2018, it was announced that Tim Story would direct a live-action-animated Tom and Jerry movie for Warner Bros., which would commence filming in 2019. Peter Dinklage was being considered for the role of Terrance, Kayla's boss and the human antagonist of the film.

The plot for Tom and Jerry movie is yet to be teased. But cartoon aficionados believe that the movie is likely to revolve around the cat named Tom and mouse named Jerry. Kayla, one of the employees in a hotel was given the task to find them and if she fails, she would lose her job. However, we need to wait for some time to get more on the plot.

Tom and Jerry movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 23, 2020. However, the series date is subjected to change based on the global pandemic situation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated movies.

