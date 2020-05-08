Left Menu
Ari Aster to produce English version of Korean cult classic 'Save the Green Planet'

08-05-2020
Ari Aster to produce English version of Korean cult classic 'Save the Green Planet'

"Midsommar" director Aris Aster is set to produce the English-language remake of South Korean classic "Save the Green Planet" . The project hails from Seoul-based studio CJ Entertainment, which most recently backed filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho's multiple Oscar-winning film "Parasite".

The 2003 black comedy, directed by Jang Joon-hwan, is about a disillusioned young man who captures and tortures a businessman who he believes to be part of an alien invasion. The film had toured extensively on the international festival circuit with stops at Cannes, Toronto, Hong Kong and Jeonju, among others.

Jang will return to direct the remake from an English-language adapted script by Will Tracy, reported Variety. Aster will produce the project in collaboration with Lars Knudsen through their banner Square Peg. Francis Chung will also serve as a producer.

Miky Lee, Young-ki Cho and Jerry Ko will be executive producers..

