Princess Love files for divorce from Ray J
American reality TV star Princess Love has filed for divorce from singer-songwriter Ray J on Tuesday.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 13:36 IST
American reality TV star Princess Love has filed for divorce from singer-songwriter Ray J on Tuesday. According to TMZ, the 35-year-old 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star, filed the papers on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
She and the 39-year-old singer have already been living separately. Ray J and Princess tied the knot back in 2016, but last year the marriage nearly imploded and they got into a blowout fight in Las Vegas.
According to TMZ reports, the two were living separately in February, and they had not reconciled after she claimed back in November that he "stranded" her and their daughter, Melody, in Sin City following a heated argument. At the time, Princess was only weeks away from giving birth to their second child.
In January, Princess gave birth to a son, Epik, but it was not enough to save the marriage. After the Vegas incident, Princess stopped wearing her wedding ring and Ray J also briefly stopped wearing his, and she threatened divorce, but nothing came of it until this week when she finally filed the papers. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- American
- TMZ
- Los Angeles County
- Las Vegas
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-American quandary: How to secure weapons-grade minerals without China
Trump tells Navy to destroy Iranian gunboats if they 'harass' American ships
US repatriates over 4,000 Americans from India
Some Americans going back to work, even as virus erases more jobs
Trump temporarily suspends immigration into US for 60 days to protect American workers