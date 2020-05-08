Princess Love files for divorce from Ray J

American reality TV star Princess Love has filed for divorce from singer-songwriter Ray J on Tuesday. According to TMZ, the 35-year-old 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star, filed the papers on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

She and the 39-year-old singer have already been living separately. Ray J and Princess tied the knot back in 2016, but last year the marriage nearly imploded and they got into a blowout fight in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ reports, the two were living separately in February, and they had not reconciled after she claimed back in November that he "stranded" her and their daughter, Melody, in Sin City following a heated argument. At the time, Princess was only weeks away from giving birth to their second child.

In January, Princess gave birth to a son, Epik, but it was not enough to save the marriage. After the Vegas incident, Princess stopped wearing her wedding ring and Ray J also briefly stopped wearing his, and she threatened divorce, but nothing came of it until this week when she finally filed the papers. (ANI)