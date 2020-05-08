Princess Love files for divorce from Ray J

Fashion designer Princess Love and rapper Ray J have decided to part ways after four years of marriage

According to TMZ, Love, 35, filed papers earlier this week in LA County Superior Court. The couple started living separately last year, after Love alleged that Ray J left her and their daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas following BET's Soul Train Awards. Ray J, at the time, denied her claims in a video in which he called her out for taking their argument to social media. Ray J, 39, and Love married in August 2016. They share a daughter, Melody, and son Epik Ray Norwood, who was born in January.