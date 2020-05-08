Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome become parents to baby girl

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint's girlfriend, Georgia Groome, has given birth to their first child. According to Page Six, the couple's publicist told on Thursday, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

The newborn's name hasn't been disclosed by the couple as of now. In early April, the 31-year-old actor and actor Groome announced that she was pregnant.

Known for her role in 'Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging', Groome and Grint have been together since 2011. (ANI)