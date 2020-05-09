Is Netflix under conversation for The Chronicles of Narnia Season 1? Get further info on it

Fans will be happy to learn that Netflix is all set to entertain its viewers during this global lockdown by resurrecting old projects from grave in a new format. The Chronicles of Narnia is one of those, which is planned to amuse the viewers as much as possible as people across the world needs adequate interesting entertaining stuffs in order to keep themselves safe at home.

Netflix is working on The Chronicles of Narnia Season 1. But the current Covid-19 pandemic has crippled the world, consequently the entertainment industry has highly been affected. That's the reason the production is on hold.

As The Chronicles of Narnia Season 1 is under conversation, there is no chance to get a trailer. But we might get to see all the seven books of CS Lewis into each season of the series. The seven books of CS Lewis are The Magician's Nephew, The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, The Horse and His Boy, Prince Caspian, The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader, The Silver Chair and The Last Battle.

There are numerous fantasy creatures in the novels that makes it very interesting for children. The script is still in the making. It is said to take some months or even a year to start if the global situation doesn't improve. Imprint Gordon and Vincent Sieber, will occupy the developer position for the new television series.

The cast for The Chronicles of Narnia Season 1 is not out and the official confirmation is yet to be revealed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web sites.

