Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kareena Kapoor's 'Saturday mood' is a trip to Morocco

Taking a trip down memory lane, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday posted a throwback picture from her Morocco trip and described it as her 'Saturday mood.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 15:47 IST
Kareena Kapoor's 'Saturday mood' is a trip to Morocco
Star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a trip down memory lane, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday posted a throwback picture from her Morocco trip and described it as her 'Saturday mood.' The 39-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to post the picture from the trip that she went on with her star husband Saif Ali Khan back in 2009.

While Kareena is seen exuding elegance in a bodycon dress in the nude shade in the picture, Saif is wearing a light purple coloured shirt paired with white trousers. Accentuating the look further, Kareena paired up the dress with a waist belt and rectangular wayfarers.

"Saturday Mood: Morocco '09," she wrote in the caption keeping it simple. The 'Jab We Met' actor has been reminiscing her previous trips by posting throwback pictures ever since coronavirus induced lockdown was imposed.(ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttarakhand today

Uttarakhand reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 67 so far.According to a health bulletin from the Uttarakhand Health Department, Four new COVID-19 positive cases have ...

‘The Equalizer’, ‘Silence of the Lambs’ TV reboots greenlit at CBS

CBS network has given straight-to-season orders to TV spin-offs based on movies The Equalizer and Silence of the Lambs. The Silence of the Lambs series, titled Clarice, features Pretty Little Liars actor Rebecca Breeds as FBI agent Clarice ...

Egypt's president expands powers, citing virus outbreak

Egypts President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Saturday approved amendments to the countrys state of emergency that grant him and security agencies additional powers, which the government says are needed to combat the coronavirus outbreak. An in...

76 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; total count 3,655

Seventy-six fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in Rajasthan on Saturday, pushing the states infection count to 3,655. The state has so far reported 103 deathsAmong the fresh cases, the maximum 23 were reported from Udaipur, followed by Jaipur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020