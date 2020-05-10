Sheridan Smith gives birth to first child

Actor Sheridan Smith has welcomed her first child with fiance, insurance broker Jamie Horn. "The Royle Family" star shared a picture of their baby boy clutching onto her finger on Instagram on Saturday.

"Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love," Smith, 38, captioned the picture. No other details about the child have been revealed. Smith, also known for starring in sitcoms "Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps" and drama series "Cilla" about the life of English singer Cilla Black, announced her pregnancy last October.