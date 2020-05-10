Left Menu
Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Elton John pay tributes to rock ‘n’ roll giant Little Richard

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-05-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 13:32 IST
The who’s who of music world including Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Elton John remembered architect of rock ‘n’ roll Little Richard for his immense contribution to the field of arts. Little Richard died Saturday at age 87 on Saturday after battling cancer. Soon after the news of the musician’s death spread, his friends, admirers and celebrity fans shared tributes on social media. “I just heard the news about Little Richard and I’m so grieved. He was my shining star and guiding light back when I was only a little boy. His was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do,” Dylan posted on Twitter. The veteran musician remembered Little Richard as a “generous, kind and humble” man. “I played some shows with him in Europe in the early nineties and got to hang out in his dressing room a lot. He was always generous, kind and humble. And still dynamite as a performer and a musician and you could still learn plenty from him,” he said.

Jagger said the music icon was the biggest inspiration during his early teens and his tunes still have the same magic. “I’m so saddened to hear about the passing of Little Richard, he was the biggest inspiration of my early teens and his music still has the same raw electric energy when you play it now as it did when it first shot through the music scene in the mid 50’s,” the Rolling Stones frontman said. “So sad to hear that my old friend Little Richard has passed. There will never be another! He was the true spirit of Rock’n Roll!” added Rolling Stones guitarist, Keith Richards. John tweeted, “Without a doubt - musically, vocally and visually - he was my biggest influence. Seeing him live in my teens was the most exciting event in my life at that point. Goosebumps, electricity and joy came from every pore.” Former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, said the musician was one of those rare artistes who embraced their originality.

“With his exuberance, his creativity, and his refusal to be anything other than himself, Little Richard laid the foundation for generations of artists to follow. We are so lucky to have had him. Sending all my love to his family and friends today," she tweeted. Spike Lee, who made a commercial with Little Richard and Michael Jordan, also paid homage to the late singer-songwriter-pianist.

“Rest in peace to one of the true creators of rock and roll. This is commercial I directed with Little Richard and Michael Jordan, 1991,” Lee tweeted, along with video of the commercial. Filmmaker Ava Du Vernay recalled meeting Little Richard during her college days when she worked as a waitress at a restaurant in LA.

“I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every Sunday for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch in LA. I was a college student. He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends. This was 30 years ago. Helped me so much. God rest his soul,” she wrote. Veteran actor Bette Middler said, “LittleRichard was a genius, pure and simple. He paved the way for so many artists. Watch his YouTube performances to see what I mean. I met him on "Down and Out in Beverly Hills" , in which he was hilarious. What a legacy. God bless you, Richard.” Viola Davis said Little Richard has been a huge influence on generations of artistes. “The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists....has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well,” she tweeted..

