Spike Lee, Elton John, Michelle Obama, and more pay tribute to Little Richard

The demise of renowned Rock 'n' Roll legend Little Richard on Saturday has left the music and Hollywood in grief. Many stars from the entertainment industry expressed sorrow and paid tribute to the late star on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 20:54 IST
Rock 'n' Roll legend Little Richard (Image courtesy: Singer Elton John's Twitter handle) . Image Credit: ANI

The demise of renowned Rock 'n' Roll legend Little Richard on Saturday has left the music and Hollywood in grief. Many stars from the entertainment industry expressed sorrow and paid tribute to the late star on social media. Acclaimed film filmmaker Spike Lee took to Twitter and shared a monochrome clip of a commercial he directed with the late icon.

"Rest In Peace. To One Of The True Creators Of Rock And Roll. This Is The Commercial I Directed With Little Richard And Michael Jordan, 1991," the 63-year-old director wrote. Legendary singer Elton John while paying tribute to the 'Tutti-Frutti' singer said that he was his "biggest influence without a doubt - musically, vocally and visually."

"Seeing him live in my teens was the most exciting event in my life at that point. Goosebumps, electricity, and joy came from every pore," Elton added. Meanwhile, the former first lady of America, Michelle Obama, on Twitter said that it was the late legend who "with his exuberance, his creativity, and his refusal to be anything other than himself, laid the foundation for generations of artists to follow."

She wrapped up by saying: "We are so lucky to have had him. Sending all my love to his family and friends today." Seasoned American actor Demi Moore, too, remembered the Little Richard and paid her tribute.

Recalling her wedding day, she wrote: "... Bruce and I were so lucky and honored to have him officiate our wedding back in 1987 -- thankful for the memories. Rest easy." Sharing a throwback video of the star, a video of his energetic performance, and a clip from one of his interviews, actor Reese Witherspoon wrote: "What a legend! RIP Little Richard."

Meanwhile, musician Bruno Mars took to Instagram to share a picture of the late icon and wrote: "Love you, Little Richard." Rock 'n' Roll legend Little Richard passed away at the age of 87.

Born in 1932, the legendary musician had humongous influence over the rock music genre. In his boasting career, he gave the music enthusiasts some memorable songs like 'Tutti-Frutti', 'Long Tall Sally', 'Ready Teddy', 'Rip It Up' - to mention a few from his many hits.

A standout rock's persona, the icon was an inspiration for many artists including 'The Beatles'. (ANI)

