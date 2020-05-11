Karan Johar gets nostalgic as 'Raazi' completes 2 years

Actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer action-spy movie 'Raazi' completed two years of its release today. Producer Karan Johar took to social media to celebrate the two-year completion of the "incredible true story."

The 47-year-old filmmaker, on Twitter, shared a motion poster comprising of stills from the movie. The video has a background score of 'Ae Watan' song from the movie, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. With a hashtag of '2 years of Raazi', the director wrote: "Celebrating this incredible true story, the solid team behind the hard work & the emotions that resonated with so many!!"

Earlier, when the hit movie marked its one year in the industry, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director had mentioned that Alia Bhatt's work in 'Raazi' will always remain one of the finest moments in cinema. The film marks the first time of Alia and Vicky to share the screen space together.

The Meghna Gulzar-directorial earned approximately Rs 207 crore worldwide. The film's story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971, where an Indian girl (played by Alia) marries a Pakistani Army officer (Vicky Kaushal) to spy for her country. (ANI)