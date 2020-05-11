Kenny Sebastian explores what makes simple things interesting in Netflix comedy special

In his upcoming Netflix comedy special, stand-up artiste Kenny Sebastian revisits what he has learnt from his teachers in school, animated movies and the meaning of classism as he views it. The one-hour show, titled “Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room”, marks his first solo Netflix Original comedy special

Talking about conceptualising the special, Kenny said in statement, “People use the word 'interesting' very callously. To me, the word interesting is special. Something is only interesting to me when it's inexplicably simple.” “That contrarian cusp is where this comedy special sits. Why are the simple things not given the attention they deserve? That is what is interesting to me,” he added

The special will premiere on May 29. Kenny is the latest Indian stand-up artiste to get a comedy special on Netflix after Aditi Mittal, Vir Das, Amit Tandon and Kanan Gill.