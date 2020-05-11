Nick Jonas extends Mother's Day greetings to his two mothers

Singer Nick Jonas who is also Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas's husband marked Mother's Day by posting pictures with his mother and mother-in-law. The 'Sucker' singer took to Instagram and posted several pictures of himself with his mother Denise Miller Jonas and her mother-in-law Madhu Chopra.

He also posted several pictures of Denise and Madhu together to wish both of them on the occasion of Mother's Day. "So grateful to have such an incredible mother and now mother in law. #happymothersday," he captioned one of his Mother's Day posts.

Besides the pictures, the 27-year-old singer also posted a video featuring the two ladies. In the picture, the two are seen trying to match the groove of a grooving machine.

"Flashback on this Mother's Day to my mother @mamadjonas and my mother in law @chopramm2001 getting their groove on. Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers out there. Stay safe and healthy! Sending you all love," he wrote in the caption. Nick married actor Priyanka Chopra in an extravagant marriage ceremony on December 1, 2018. (ANI)