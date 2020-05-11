Shanghai's Disneyland reopens after 3 months with under 30 percent capacity

Asia's largest magic kingdom by Walt Disney - the Shanghai Disneyland threw open its gates for visitors on Monday after being shut for three months. The entertainment park opened up with less than 30 percent of its capacity as announced by Disney's CEO Bob Chapek during the earnings call that held last week, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Though the resort has started hosting visitors again, people ate strictly asked to follow social distancing as well as other necessary precautions against the coronavirus spread. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the initial group of 200 visitors were allowed to enter the park at its opening time of 9.30 am.

Other guests are currently being allowed to enter in staggered batches on the basis of the predetermined times on their tickets. A special reopening ceremony was also held before the opening of the doors.

All of the famous Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and his friends, Marvel superheroes, Toy Story team, Star Wars characters, Disney princesses, and others were present during the ceremony. Shanghai's Disneyland was earlier shut down following coronavirus induced lockdown in China. (ANI)