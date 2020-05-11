Left Menu
Development News Edition

America Ferrera, husband Ryan Piers Williams welcome baby girl 'Lucia Marisol'

Actor America Ferrera had plenty to celebrate this Mother's Day.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:56 IST
America Ferrera, husband Ryan Piers Williams welcome baby girl 'Lucia Marisol'
Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera, (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor America Ferrera had plenty to celebrate this Mother's Day. According to Page Six, on Sunday, the 36-year-old announced the arrival of her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams, daughter Lucia Marisol.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself," Ferrera wrote on Instagram. "Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family." The 'Sisterhood' star also posted a picture of herself holding Lucia's hand with Williams.

The 38-year-old proud dad shared the same image on his Instagram, calling his newborn daughter "the most exquisite little creature." Earlier in January, Ferrera revealed she was pregnant and expecting her second child with Williams. The couple welcomed son Sebastian in 2018.

Ferrera added that while the coronavirus pandemic halted her baby shower, she still wanted to give back. She posted on Instagram, "Quarantine may have cancelled her Baby Shower but it didn't stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools - spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times. If you're considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honour of the Moms you love!"

Ferrera and Williams have been married since 2011. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

177 new mandis integrated with eNAM platform for marketing agricultural produce

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday unveiled integration of 177 new mandis with National Agriculture Market eNAM to strengthen agriculture marketing and facilitate farmers to sell their harvested produce through the online p...

Coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab region surpass 100,000

The number of coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states surpassed 100,000 on Monday, with 557 deaths, according to Reuters calculations based on official figures.Coronavirus cases in the energy producing region had initially been linked...

Swedish c.bank's Jansson says inflation can rise a lot in the longer term

Inflation in Sweden could rise substantially when the economy begins to recover from the effects of the novel coronavirus and the measures to limit its spread, central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Monday.A little further out, we...

Entire world feels India has been able to successfully protect itself from COVID-19, states played major role in this: PM Modi.

Entire world feels India has been able to successfully protect itself from COVID-19, states played major role in this PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020