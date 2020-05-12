'The Twilight Zone 2' to arrive in June

The second season of "The Twilight Zone" , hosted and narrated by writer-filmmaker Jordon Peele, will air on June 25, CBS All Access has announced. The show, which is a reboot of the timeless anthology series created by Rod Serling, has Peele and Simon Kinberg as executive producers.

The new chapter of the anthology will dig further into socially conscious storytelling with 10 introspective episodes that take the audience to another dimension of sight and sound but also mind, reported Deadline. The guest star cast for this season features Morena Baccarin, Billy Porter, Tony Hale, Jenna Elfman, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Joel McHale, Christopher Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Jurnee Smollett, Jimmi Simpson, and Damon Wayans Jr.

The original "Twilight Zone" from Serling premiered in 1959..