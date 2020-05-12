Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cate Blanchett boards Adam McKay and James Gray’s upcoming projects

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-05-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 11:56 IST
Cate Blanchett boards Adam McKay and James Gray’s upcoming projects

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett has joined the cast of James Gray’s upcoming movie “Armageddon Times” and Adam McKay’s next directorial venture, Netflix film “Don’t Look Up”

According to Variety, it is still unclear when the production on the projects will start. “Armageddon Times” will be written and directed by Gray and produced by his “Ad Astra” partners RT Features. The story focuses on Gray’s own experiences as a student at the Kew-Forest School in Queens. The school’s principal will be the central character

McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” was announced in February. The films centres on two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth. It also stars Jennifer Lawrence. The project marks McKay’s first film for a streaming platform.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1230pm NATION DEL22 PM ADDRESS PM to address nation on Tuesday night New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, the Prime Ministers Office said. DEL4 HEALTH-VIR...

Microsoft introduces Back2Business solution boxes for SMBs in India

Microsoft has announced the launch of Back2Business solution boxes for helping Indian small and medium businesses SMBs maintain business continuity and embark on their cloud adoption journeys. Curated for specific scenarios in different org...

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation 8 tonight, a day after hinting at another possible extension of the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening, a t...

Motor racing-Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of 2020 F1 season

Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 Formula One season, the Italian team said on Tuesday.This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020