Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lopez, Bon Jovi, and others join 'Rise Up New York!' telethon

Sharing messages of hopes, many big names from the entertainment industry, including Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lopez, Bon Jovi and more came together on Monday for iHeartMedia's 'Rise Up New York!' telethon coronavirus benefit show. The New York native and veteran Hollywood actor, De Niro kickstarted the fund-raising show by saying: "We care about our neighbours, and that's why we want to help."

The hour-long televised programme was hosted by American actor Tina Fey. From actors to comedians to musicians to chefs and beyond, who have New York ties came forward for the show and offered messages of hopes and also urged viewers to contribute to help people in the battle against COVID-19.

Star performer Jennifer Lopez posted a video on Twitter, where she is seen reminding people that children need help during the crisis as schools are shut down. "New York, we are going to get through this. But we need to make sure of taking care of all our neighbours, including our children," she began.

"Nearly 400,000 school kids are without access to the resources they need to continue their education. And we can help them," she added. The 50-year-old star wrapped up the post by urging everyone to donate whatever they can to help these school going kids.

On the other hand, singer Bon Jovi, during the show dressed in jeans and a slick black leather jacket, said: "This crisis has created more need and suffering than our food pantries and our food banks can handle," "Like I've always said, it doesn't take a scientist to find a cure. We can feed millions of hungry New Yorkers if we step up right now," Billboard quoted Bon Jovi as saying.

Comedian Jimmy Fallon, singer Alicia Keys, five-time Grammy winner Mariah Carey were also part of the fund-raising show. The funds raised from the show will go to the people in New York who are in need of food, shelter, education, and health care during these trying times. (ANI)