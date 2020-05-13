Rachel Brosnahan to headline 'The Switch'

Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan is set to star in "The Switch", based on Beth O'Leary's bestselling novel of the same name. According to Deadline, Amblin Partners has acquired the rights to O'Leary's second novel, which released in the UK last month.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star will also executive produce along with the author. Set in the UK, "The Switch" follows a 29-year-old consultant, and her 79-year-old grandmother, who decide to swap lives (including cell phones) for two months, after a series of personal setbacks. While the younger woman moves to a tiny Yorkshire village to tackle the responsibilities of dog walking and neighborhood watch, the older woman finds herself in a tiny London flat, navigating dating apps and starting up a social club for lonely Londoners.

Kristie Macosko Krieger, who has produced films such as "The Post" , "Bridge of Spies" , and the forthcoming "West Side Story" , will produce the project for Amblin. Bekka Bowling, known for Netflix's "Lovesick" , will adapt the screenplay.