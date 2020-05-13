Sofia Coppola developing Edith Wharton drama at Apple

Director Sofia Coppola is teaming with Apple TV Plus for a drama based on Edith Wharton's novel "The Custom of the Country" . According to The Hollywood Reporter, if the project is greenlit, it will mark Coppola's TV series since the early days of her career, when she co-created and directed a short-lived Comedy Central show called "Hi Octane".

First published in 1913, "The Custom of the Country" follows Undine Spragg, a Midwestern girl who attempts to ascend in New York City society. "Undine Spragg is my favorite literary anti-heroine, and I'm excited to bring her to the screen for the first time," said Coppola. Unlike several other of Wharton's works, this will be the first-ever adaptation of the novel. Apple is eyeing it as a limited series. The project follows Coppola's directorial "On the Rocks", the first feature film under Apple's partnership with A24. The film starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones is slated for a 2020 release.

Coppola also directed and co-wrote the holiday special "A Very Murray Christmas", featuring her "Lost in Translation" collaborator, for Netflix in 2015..