'Room 104' to conclude after fourth season
HBO's anthology series "Room 104" is set to end after its upcoming season four, the network has announced. Created by Mark and Jay Duplass, the half-hour series follows different characters in each episode who pass through a single room of a typical American motel. The 12-episode fourth and final season will air on July 24, reported Deadline.
The new chapter will feature the first-ever animated episode in the show and the premiere will see Mark Duplass multitask as an actor, writer, director, and perform original music for the first time in the series. The outgoing cast also includes names such as Hari Nef, Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, Adam Shapiro, Erinn Hayes, Tim Granaderos, Kevin McKidd, Jordyn Lucas, Natasha Perez, Ntare Mwine, Rebecca Hazlewood.
Other directors on board for season four are Karan Soni, Ross Partridge, Jenee LaMarque, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Natalie Morales, Patrick Brice, Julian Wass, and Sydney Fleischmann. The Duplass brothers, who backed 2018's hit Netflix documentary "Wild, Wild Country", executive produce the series along with Fleischmann, Eslyn, and Tyler Romary. Wass serves as a co-executive producer.