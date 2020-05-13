Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix making film about 1999 US Women's World Cup team

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-05-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 13:00 IST
Netflix making film about 1999 US Women's World Cup team

Netflix has announced a feature film centring around US Women's soccer team's win at the 1999 FIFA World Cup. According to Variety, the project is based on Jere Longman’s book "The Girls of Summer: The US Women’s Soccer Team and How It Changed the World".

The streamer recently bagged the rights for the book after a round of competitive bidding. The film will chronicle the journey of the team in the Women’s World Cup, most notably the final against China. The match is still remembered for the iconic image of Brandi Chastain, who after scoring the winning penalty, ripped her shirt off in celebration. Liza Chasin will produce the movie under her first look deal along with Andale Productions’ Hayley Stool and Ross Greenburg of Ross Greenburg Productions. Jill Mazursky and Krista Smith will serve as executive producers.

In a blog, Tendo Nagenda, Vice President at Netflix Films, recalled watching the "groundbreaking game in Union Square". "When I moved to Uganda in my teens, playing soccer was an important way to meet kids my own age (even if our balls were made up of dried banana leaves). That was also true when I left my first job in Los Angeles to take summer film classes in New York City in 1999.

"In between stealing shots and locations, my collaborators and I would stand outside bars to see the Women’s World Cup series. Watching the USA team that summer made me forget I had no money and little more than a dream to feed me. That team, that goal, and Brandi Chastain’s unforgettable reaction — in which she ripped off her shirt and dropped to her knees in astonishment — made me believe I could do anything, and do it my way," she wrote..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Back to work as England's COVID-19 lockdown eases

The coronavirus lockdown began easing up in England on Wednesday, with workers unable to work from home able to head to work but advised to avoid public transport and opt for cycling, walking or driving as far as possible. Under the step by...

All-party meeting to decide on Lanka polls remains inconclusive

An all-party meeting convened by Sri Lankas election commission to decide whether to hold parliamentary polls in June remained inconclusive, party members said on Wednesday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved the opposition-controlled P...

Slowly but steady, China strives to make widespread virus testing the new normal

Beijing resident Wang Yukun was happy to comply in April when the construction firm he works for told him hed need to take a test for the novel coronavirus before he could come back to work, even though he was at low risk of having the dise...

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES SBI

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 74.55 76.05 74.49 76.21EURINR 80.29 83.10 80.23 83.26GBP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020