Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao attend assistant's funeral

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:05 IST
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao attend assistant's funeral

Superstar Aamir Khan along with director-wife Kiran Rao on Wednesday attended the last rites of his longtime assistant Amos. Amos, who was associated with the actor for about 25 years, died of a massive heart attack at the Holy Family hospital on Tuesday. He was 60

According to a family source, the last rites of Amos were held at Sewri Christian Cemetery on Wednesday morning with limited people allowed at the gathering due to the ongoing lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic

Aamir and Kiran attended the funeral wearing masks and followed other guidelines such as sanitising their hands as they offered condolences to Amos' family. Amos is survived by his wife and two children.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Property dealer held in Ghaziabad for hiring contract killer to shoot dead his wife

A day after his wife was shot dead, a property dealer in Loni area here was arrested for allegedly hiring a contract killer to kill her over suspicions that she was trying to usurp his land, police said on Wednesday. Property dealer Haji Sa...

China claims its troops patrolling on Chinese side of LAC

Amid tensions between the Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Pangong Tso lake area, China said on Wednesday that India should refrain from taking any action to complicate the issue and claimed that the PLA troops were conducting normal patr...

France's bookstores fight for survival after coronavirus lockdown

Neighbourhood bookstores in France survived the television and later the advent of online shopping. Then came the coronavirus lockdown, an eight-week-long hiatus that has weighed heavily on profit margins and threatens the survival of some ...

Karnataka likely to open gyms, fitness centres, golf courses after May 17

Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi on Wednesday hinted at the government permitting opening of gyms, fitness centres and golf courses after May 17 when the third phase of the COVID-19 induced lockdown comes to an end. Today I met the Chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020