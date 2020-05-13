Left Menu
Vicky Kaushal announces virtual games night to raise funds for daily wage earners

Stepping ahead to raise funds for daily wage workers who are struggling to feed themselves and their families, actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday invited his fans to donate for the cause and announced that the 3 lucky winners will have a virtual games night with the star.

Updated: 13-05-2020 16:31 IST
Vicky Kaushal (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Stepping ahead to raise funds for daily wage workers who are struggling to feed themselves and their families, actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday invited his fans to donate for the cause and announced that the 3 lucky winners will have a virtual games night with the star. The 'Uri' star shared a video on Instagram announcing the virtual games night saying, "Hi guys! How does a virtual hang out with me for a super fun game fan sound to you?" Vicky then announced that he has joined hands with Fankind to make this happen.

The 'Raazi' star announced that the fans need to log in to fankinds.org/Vicky and donate to '@give_india' to provide ration kits to daily wage workers, who are going through a harsh time due to COVID-19 and are battling for survival. The actor urged to fans to donate and said, "Even a little contribution from your end can make a big difference in someone's life."

Vicky said, "As a special thank you, 3 of you guys will be joining me for a super fun virtual games night." Along with the video he wrote, "Loading... A virtual games night with me! We'll get to know each other, play some dumb charades and have a great evening. Sounds fun na? Promise you it will be! Now, to make this come true, all YOU have to do is log on to fankind.org/vicky and donate. Your contribution will help @give_india provide ration kits to daily wage workers who are struggling to feed themselves and their families. And 3 lucky donors will hangout with me for a virtual games night!"

"To make your impact even bigger, A.T.E Chandra foundation will be adding 25% of the total donations we raise as a matching amount, thereby multiplying your impact.Let's do our bit and help each other in this hour of need. (Link in bio) | @fankindofficial#FankindXVicky." The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 lakh views within an hour of being posted.

Previously, the 'Manmarziyan' actor donated a sum of Rs 1 crore to help the government deal with the crisis situation. "While I'm blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund," read his Instagram post.

"We are in this together and we'll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future. Jai Hind. #IndiaFightsCorona," the post further read. (ANI)

