Not letting lockdown affect me negatively: Amol Parashar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:51 IST
Actor Amol Parashar, who rose to fame with web show "TVF Tripling", says two of his films -- "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare" and film producer Mukesh Bhatt's next -- have been postponed due to the coronavirus-led lockdown. Before finding fame with "Tripling", Parashar worked in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year" , and "Traffic" and Malayalam film "Mili". "Professionally, I had a couple of releases lined up which have of course been pushed now. The film ('Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare') was tentatively supposed to release around this time but has been pushed for now.. "The film is ready and has already been to a few festivals around the world starting from its premiere in Busan. I am excited for the film to come out because I got to work with some really amazing people on this project," Amol told PTI.

Due to the current scenario, the actor said there is uncertainty over films releasing in theatres. "There is uncertainty around when theatres will open or when shoots will start, so everybody is waiting and watching. It’s not ideal, but I don’t let it affect me emotionally. I am keeping myself busy with reading and writing stuff," he said. The actor said another film was to be announced but now the producers will take a call when there is more clarity. Discussion on other projects has also slowed down because of the uncertainty.

Recalling the experience of working with Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in Alankrita Shrivastava's "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" , Amol said it was a great learning curve for him. "Konkona and Bhumi play the titular characters of Dolly and Kitty in the film. My part in the film is mostly opposite Konkona and I share only a few moments in the film with Bhumi’s character. I was a little nervous about acting with somebody of the stature of Konkona, but was immediately struck with the comfort I found with both Konkona and Alankrita on the sets," he said. "It’s always a learning experience working with people who are talented and hardworking, but don’t carry their stature on their sleeves. I feel lucky that I got to work with them. You not only grow as an actor but grow as a human being as well," he added.

Mukesh Bhatt's film was tentatively titled "Production No 1". The shoot on the film is complete and it is directed by Rishabh Seth. "The process has been halted by the sudden shutdown of work but I hear that not much work is left on that. It’s a crazy fun film, with a hilarious script and I am very excited for it to come out whenever it does. Hopefully, as soon as the lockdown ends, we’ll have some solid news to share," Amol added. He was seen recently in a micro series "A Viral Wedding: Made in Lockdown". Written and directed by "The Family Man" fame actor Shreya Dhanwanthary, the show premiered on May 9 on Eros Now..

