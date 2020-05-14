Mark Duplass to adapt David Grossman's novel 'A Horse Walks Into a Bar'

Actor-director Mark Duplass is set to adapt David Grossman's acclaimed novel "A Horse Walks Into a Bar". The movie is set in Israel and revolves around a controversial comedian, who invites an old friend, a retired judge, to watch him perform stand-up at a local bar one night. The two men haven’t spoken in over 40 years, and as the comedian confronts a personal crisis over the course of the two-hour performance, a series of candid and chilling revelations about his past that h ave haunted him, come to the fore, according to the Collider.

Duplass has previously directed "Cyrus" and "Baghead" and episodes of HBO’s "Room 104". He took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to call the book, winner of the 2017 Man Booker International Prize, one of his favorites in the last few years, adding, “what an honor.” Village Roadshow Pictures will produce with Veritas Entertainment Group.