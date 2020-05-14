Left Menu
Development News Edition

Multiplex chain INOX 'disappointed' by film going directly to OTT

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:10 IST
Multiplex chain INOX 'disappointed' by film going directly to OTT

In an apparent reference to the decision of "Gulabo Sitabo" makers to release the film on a streaming platform, multiplex INOX on Thursday expressed its "extreme displeasure and disappointment" over the move. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, the Shoojit Sircar-directed movie will debut on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. Without naming the production house or the film, the theatre chain released a statement on Twitter, saying such a move was "disconcerting".

"INOX would like to express extreme displeasure and disappointment on an announcement made by a production house today, to release their movie directly on an OTT platform by skipping the theatrical window run. "The decision of the production house to deviate from the globally prevalent content windowing practice is alarming and disconcerting," the statement read. INOX said cinemas and content creators have always been into "mutually beneficial partnerships" where one's action provided fillip to another's revenues.

"In these troubled times, it is disturbing to see one of the partners not interested in continuing the mutually beneficial relationship, especially when the need of the hour is to stand shoulder to shoulder with each other, and bring the film industry back to its vibrant best. "Such acts, though isolated, vitiate the atmosphere of mutual partnership and paint these content producers as fair-weather friends rather than all-weather life-long partners," the statement further read.

The multiplex chain said it will now be "constrained to examine" its options, and reserves all rights, including taking retributive measures, in "dealing with such fair-weather friends". "INOX would like to urge all content creators not to skip the theatrical run, and stay with the age old and established windowing pattern, which is in the best interests of all stakeholders in the value chain," the statement concluded.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's tour of Ireland in July postpned due to COVID-19

The Pakistan teams tour of Ireland to play a T20 series in July has been postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The two cricket boards decided to postpone their two-T20I series in July after the Ireland Government announced behi...

India criticises Pak for carrying out infra projects in Gilgit-Baltistan

India on Thursday took strong note of Pakistan awarding a mega contract to build a dam in Gilgit-Baltistan, saying carrying out of such projects in territories under Pakistans illegal occupation was not proper. The Pakistan government has...

Delhi govt suggests Centre that shops in markets, malls be allowed to open on odd-even basis

The Delhi government on Thursday submitted a proposal to the Centre on lockdown relaxations post May 17 and suggested opening of markets, shopping complexes and operation of buses and metro services with strict social distancing norms. The ...

Europe pins hopes on antibody tests to avoid second virus wave

As Europe gingerly eases its coronavirus lockdowns, many governments are scrambling to buy antibody tests to find out how many of their citizens were infected, in the hope that will help them craft strategies to avoid a second wave of COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020