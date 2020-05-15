Bill Murray says he ‘greatly missed’ Rick Moranis and Harold Ramis on ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Hollywood veteran Bill Murray says he missed working with "Ghostbusters" original actors -- Rick Moranis and Harold Ramis -- while working on the upcoming movie in the franchise. Almost all of the original stars are returning for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" except Moranis and Ramis

In the 1984 movie, Moranis played Louis Tully, while Ramis essayed the role of Egon Spengler alongside Murray’s Peter Venkman. Ramis passed away in 2014 at the age of 69. It is still unclear why Moranis didn’t join the latest movie. "They're greatly missed for so many reason reasons. They were so much a part of the creation of it and the fun of it," Murray said during an online appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, for which he wore a panda mask. Jason Reitman has directed “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, which also features Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd

The movie was scheduled to release on July 10, but has been postponed to March 5, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.