Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bill Murray says he ‘greatly missed’ Rick Moranis and Harold Ramis on ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:48 IST
Bill Murray says he ‘greatly missed’ Rick Moranis and Harold Ramis on ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Hollywood veteran Bill Murray says he missed working with "Ghostbusters" original actors -- Rick Moranis and Harold Ramis -- while working on the upcoming movie in the franchise. Almost all of the original stars are returning for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" except Moranis and Ramis

In the 1984 movie, Moranis played Louis Tully, while Ramis essayed the role of Egon Spengler alongside Murray’s Peter Venkman. Ramis passed away in 2014 at the age of 69. It is still unclear why Moranis didn’t join the latest movie. "They're greatly missed for so many reason reasons. They were so much a part of the creation of it and the fun of it," Murray said during an online appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, for which he wore a panda mask. Jason Reitman has directed “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, which also features Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd

The movie was scheduled to release on July 10, but has been postponed to March 5, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav jokes about economic package

Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a dig at the Atmanirbhar economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that self-reliance and loans do not go together. The opposition leader posted a make-belie...

Spain quarantines overseas travellers as coronavirus death toll pace slows

Spain started imposing a quarantine on incoming overseas travellers on Friday and added new restrictions to international traffic to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the countrys daily death toll drops.From Friday, people arriving f...

EXCLUSIVE-Review contradicts Boris Johnson on claims he ordered an early lockdown at UK care homes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britains parliament on Wednesday that his government moved swiftly to protect the countrys vulnerable care homes. Under increasing pressure to defend his record on fighting Covid-19, he said We brought in t...

Austria's Swiss and Liechtenstein borders to fully reopen on June 15

Austria has struck the same border-opening agreement with Switzerland and Liechtenstein as the one it previously announced with Germany, to fully allow travel from June 15, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.We have reached a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020