‘American Idol’ renewed for season four by ABC

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-05-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 12:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Broadcasting company ABC has renewed singing reality show "American Idol" for the fourth season. The news comes ahead of the current season's live finale on Sunday. The top seven going into the finale are Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Just Sam, and Louis Knight. According to Variety, the network did not reveal if the judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie along with host Ryan Seacrest, would return for the new season. The renewal brings the total number of seasons for the long-running show to 19 in the US, having previously aired on Fox between 2002-2016. "American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment.

