Priyanka Chopra dances into the weekend with throwback video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped into the weekend in her ever-cheerful mood and shared a throwback video where she is seen dancing. She took to Instagram to share the make-up room video in which she is seen dancing while getting ready for a magazine photoshoot.

"Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday #getyourfreakon," she wrote in the caption. Fans of the 37-year-old actor flooded the post with scores of appreciatory comments.

'The Sky Is Pink' actor is currently staying indoors with her singer husband Nick Jonas in the United States. (ANI)