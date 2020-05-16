Bruce Beresford to direct Buddy Holly biopic ‘Clear Lake’

Australian filmmaker Bruce Beresford is set to direct a biopic on rock and roll icon Buddy Holly, titled "Clear Lake". Clear Lake will follow Holly starting from his teen years to his 1958 "Biggest Show of Stars" tour with Clarence Collins, founder of Little Anthony & the Imperials, as they broke racial barriers by performing together across the US. The film will also focus on Holly's meeting with his future bride, Maria Elena Holly, and his 1959 Winter Dance Party tour that ended with a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa on February 3, 1959.

"I found myself attracted to 'Clear Lake' because the script tells the tragic story of Buddy Holly and his era in fascinating detail and with vivid characterizations. Needless to say, the added plus of all the wonderful music was also a major lure," Beresford said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Ray" producer Stuart Benjamin is also attached to the project developed with the Buddy Holly estate.

Holly's widow, Maria Elena Holly, is on board as associate producer. Patrick Shanahan has penned the script and the team is planning to start the production later this year.