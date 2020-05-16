Jessica Alba to star in Netflix's action thriller 'Trigger Warning'
After Chris Hemsworth, Netflix has now roped in Jessica Alba for their upcoming action thriller 'Trigger Warning.'ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 14:45 IST
After Chris Hemsworth, Netflix has now roped in Jessica Alba for their upcoming action thriller 'Trigger Warning.' According to Variety, the flick will be helmed by Mouly Surya for which the script has been penned down by Josh Olson and John Brancato.
The story revolves around the life of a traumatized veteran who is facing a moral dilemma after discovering the real reason behind the untimely death of her grandfather. Following the great response that audiences gave to its other action flicks like 'Extraction' and 'Spenser Confidential,' makers have high hopes for the success of the Jessica Alba starrer too. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netflix
- Jessica Alba
- Chris Hemsworth
- Josh Olson
- John Brancato
- Mouly Surya
ALSO READ
Not autograph, not jersey: fan asks Sunil Chhetri for Netflix password
Sunil Chhetri asks Netflix to give his fan two-month free subscription
Delhi HC declines to grant interim stay on airing of Netflix series Hasmukh
Randeep Hooda shares action sequence rehearsal clip with Chris Hemsworth from 'Extraction'
Delhi HC declines to grant interim stay on airing of Vir Das's Netflix series Hasmukh.