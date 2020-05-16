Jessica Alba to star in Netflix's action thriller 'Trigger Warning'

After Chris Hemsworth, Netflix has now roped in Jessica Alba for their upcoming action thriller 'Trigger Warning.' According to Variety, the flick will be helmed by Mouly Surya for which the script has been penned down by Josh Olson and John Brancato.

The story revolves around the life of a traumatized veteran who is facing a moral dilemma after discovering the real reason behind the untimely death of her grandfather. Following the great response that audiences gave to its other action flicks like 'Extraction' and 'Spenser Confidential,' makers have high hopes for the success of the Jessica Alba starrer too. (ANI)