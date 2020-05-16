Adam Sandler made a call to praise Jim Carrey during 'Sonic' screening

Adam Sandler has revealed that he was so much impressed by fellow actor Jim Carrey's performance in "Sonic the Hedgehog" that he called him during the screening of the film. The film, which released in February to overwhelming response from the fans, is an adaptation of Sega's classic video game.

It features a hedgehog named Sonic (Ben Schwartz) on a quest to defeat Doctor Robotnik (Carrey), a scientist who has imprisoned animals in robots and stolen magical Chaos Emeralds. During an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" , Sandler said "Sonic" was the last film he saw in theatres before they were ordered to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I saw Jim Carrey’s movie, the 'Sonic'. I noticed that people were spread out, there were only a few of us in the theatres and I was laughing very loud. The people behind us were laughing, too. So I think our last big night out: 'Sonic'. "I called Carrey from the theatre. I was telling him how funny he was while it was going on. I didn’t know it was going to be the last movie I ever saw at a movie theatre," the actor said.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" , which also starred James Marsden, had raked in USD 306 million in worldwide gross..