‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ actor Sachin Kumar dies of heart attack

Television actor-turned-photographer Sachin Kumar, best known for his performance in Ekta Kapoor’s soap opera “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii”, has died. Sachin, who was in his early 40s, passed away due to a heart attack on Friday at his residence in suburban Mumbai, TV actor Rakesh Paul told PTI. “I am disheartened and broken. He was hale and hearty, super active, he was a happy go lucky man this was not the age. We kept coordinating to meet but we couldn't. We haven't met for two-three years. I wish I had made extra effort to meet him,” Rakesh said Sachin, also played a negative role in TV show “Lajja”, but had since quit acting to focus on photography. “We had worked together 15 years ago. He was a happy and positive person. He was a strong guy,” actor Chetan Hansraj, who shared screen space with him in “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii”, said

TV actor Vineet Raina took to Facebook to express his grief. “Shocked and how. Sachin Kumar expired... Cardiac arrest... RIP.” According to Paul, Sachin's last rites were conducted on Friday in the presence of his parents.