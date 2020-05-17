Why Gotham Season 6 isn’t possible, know what producer Heller is involved with

Gotham Season 6 is undeniably one of the most highly anticipated television series fans have been waiting for over the last one year. Gotham Season 5 premiered on January 3, 2019 and dropped the finale on April 25, 2019. The success of the second season was earlier believed to pave way for the making of another season.

Is Gotham Season 6 really happening? According to many sources including Deadline, the sixth season of the American action crime drama television series is not going to happen. The creators of the show are in no mood for a renewal.

Although fans highly expected Gotham Season 6, the previous season's finale showed Gotham after a time lapse having the origin story concluded leaving no scope for further extension of the plot. Thus, fans are suggested not to expect the making of the sixth season.

Gotham Season 5 hardly left any question or cliffhanger in the finale. Thus, the series creators are in no mood for another season. Fox already revealed during the renewal of Season 5 that it would be the last or final season, consisting of 12 episodes.

There is another vital reason why fans should give us their hope for Gotham Season 6. When the finale of Season 5 ended, the series marked a total of 100 episodes. Thus, there is no possibility for another season.

On the other hand, Pop Culture Times noted that Gotham producer Bruno Heller are pondering over something else. They are planning on a series based on Batman's butler, Alfred Pennyworth. The series is titled Pennyworth. It will be released in July this year. Pennyworth will be seen following the footsteps of Gotham actor Sean Pertwee.

