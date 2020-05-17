Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why Gotham Season 6 isn’t possible, know what producer Heller is involved with

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 17-05-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 01:40 IST
Why Gotham Season 6 isn’t possible, know what producer Heller is involved with
Gotham Season 5 hardly left any question or cliffhanger in the finale. Image Credit: Facebook / Gotham

Gotham Season 6 is undeniably one of the most highly anticipated television series fans have been waiting for over the last one year. Gotham Season 5 premiered on January 3, 2019 and dropped the finale on April 25, 2019. The success of the second season was earlier believed to pave way for the making of another season.

Is Gotham Season 6 really happening? According to many sources including Deadline, the sixth season of the American action crime drama television series is not going to happen. The creators of the show are in no mood for a renewal.

Although fans highly expected Gotham Season 6, the previous season's finale showed Gotham after a time lapse having the origin story concluded leaving no scope for further extension of the plot. Thus, fans are suggested not to expect the making of the sixth season.

Gotham Season 5 hardly left any question or cliffhanger in the finale. Thus, the series creators are in no mood for another season. Fox already revealed during the renewal of Season 5 that it would be the last or final season, consisting of 12 episodes.

There is another vital reason why fans should give us their hope for Gotham Season 6. When the finale of Season 5 ended, the series marked a total of 100 episodes. Thus, there is no possibility for another season.

On the other hand, Pop Culture Times noted that Gotham producer Bruno Heller are pondering over something else. They are planning on a series based on Batman's butler, Alfred Pennyworth. The series is titled Pennyworth. It will be released in July this year. Pennyworth will be seen following the footsteps of Gotham actor Sean Pertwee.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Peaky Blinders Season 6: Changes made on set, Michael Grays' possible portrayal as a villain

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

White House says Trump fired State Dept watchdog at Pompeo's request

U.S. President Donald Trump fired the State Departments inspector general following a recommendation by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the White House said on Saturday.Secretary Pompeo recommended the move, and President Trump agreed,...

Mission Vande Bharat: 310 Indian pilgrims depart from Tehran for New Delhi

As many as 310 Indian pilgrims departed from Tehran, Iran for New Delhi by Mahan Air on Saturday. The group hails from Ladakh and will later go home to Leh by special flights. A group of 310 Indian pilgrims, hailing from Ladakh, departed Te...

Sport-New York to reopen auto, horse racing tracks without fans

New Yorks Watkins Glen International auto race circuit and several horse racing tracks in the state can reopen without fans from June 1, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.NASCAR, which returns from a two-month, novel coronavirus-enforc...

930 more COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh, total count reaches 20,995

A total of 930 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Bangladesh, taking the count of the countrys COVID-19 cases to 20,995, according to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research IEDCR. With 16 deaths over the past 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020