Peaky Blinders Season 6: Changes made on set, Michael Grays’ possible portrayal as a villain

Peaky Blinders, one of the most popular shows on Netflix has not yet confirmed its release date of Season 6. But fans are hoping that it would be present on the screens by the end of 2020. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent season.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will surely see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. Other actors like Paul Anderson, Harry Kirton and Sophie Rundle, who played the roles of Arthur Shelby, Finn Shelby and Ada Thorne respectively, will join Cillian Murphy in the series.

In Peaky Blinders Season 6, Natasha O'Keeffe will reprise her character Lizzie Stark and fans will be excited seeing her relationship with Tommy in a much-focused way. Season 5 exposed them as a married couple after she announced her pregnancy to him at the end of Season 4. Many Peaky Blinders lovers believe their love tale will be continued in the Season 6 and Tommy will be in love with her while raising their kids.

According to the director, Anthony Byrne, the production for Peaky Blinders Season 6 already started working a few months ago. But the coronavirus pandemic stopped the production like any other television and movie projects across the world.

Fans need to wait for Peaky Blinders Season 6 as the current global health situation is not good at all. However, a recent post by Radio Times reveals that Steven Knight is currently very busy in some other projects. He is said to be working on Taboo. He has recently worked on a new Apple TV+ drama See and also adapted A Christmas Carol for BBC at Christmas 2019. Thus, he may not be having more time to work on Peaky Blinders.

The plot of Peaky Blinders Season 6 reveals that the pub worker Micky comes out as a betrayer. He feeds intel to the London gang to use against the Shelbys. Tommy then kills him as punishment and burns his body. Michael Grays will be seen as the villain in season 6. He will try to take over Shelby Company Ltd, and his mother Polly resigns.

Michael Gray arouses a lot of suspicions. He reveals that he wants to expand the family business to the US and lead the team there. Therefore, we can expect that the power play between him and Tommy will continue in the next season.

The makers made some changes in the set design, which was announced by Anthony Byrne over Instagram. The pictures mostly show the Garrison Pub in its new look. The pub looks darker and intense from previous brighter versions. In the caption, the director explains the set changes.

Anthony Byrne said that he wanted to change the backside of the pub. He is making adjustments to the backside without changing the front to compliment the storyline of Season 6. The director also said that Black and Gold colour will play an integral part in season 6. Therefore, He is adding both black and gold wherever he can to fit the whole vibe of season 6.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island