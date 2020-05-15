Left Menu
Peaky Blinders Season 6: Changes made on set, Michael Grays’ possible portrayal as a villain

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:42 IST
In Peaky Blinders Season 6, Natasha O'Keeffe will reprise her character Lizzie Stark and fans will be excited seeing her relationship with Tommy in a much-focused way. Image Credit: Instagram (peakyblindersofficial)

Peaky Blinders, one of the most popular shows on Netflix has not yet confirmed its release date of Season 6. But fans are hoping that it would be present on the screens by the end of 2020. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent season.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will surely see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. Other actors like Paul Anderson, Harry Kirton and Sophie Rundle, who played the roles of Arthur Shelby, Finn Shelby and Ada Thorne respectively, will join Cillian Murphy in the series.

In Peaky Blinders Season 6, Natasha O'Keeffe will reprise her character Lizzie Stark and fans will be excited seeing her relationship with Tommy in a much-focused way. Season 5 exposed them as a married couple after she announced her pregnancy to him at the end of Season 4. Many Peaky Blinders lovers believe their love tale will be continued in the Season 6 and Tommy will be in love with her while raising their kids.

According to the director, Anthony Byrne, the production for Peaky Blinders Season 6 already started working a few months ago. But the coronavirus pandemic stopped the production like any other television and movie projects across the world.

Fans need to wait for Peaky Blinders Season 6 as the current global health situation is not good at all. However, a recent post by Radio Times reveals that Steven Knight is currently very busy in some other projects. He is said to be working on Taboo. He has recently worked on a new Apple TV+ drama See and also adapted A Christmas Carol for BBC at Christmas 2019. Thus, he may not be having more time to work on Peaky Blinders.

The plot of Peaky Blinders Season 6 reveals that the pub worker Micky comes out as a betrayer. He feeds intel to the London gang to use against the Shelbys. Tommy then kills him as punishment and burns his body. Michael Grays will be seen as the villain in season 6. He will try to take over Shelby Company Ltd, and his mother Polly resigns.

Michael Gray arouses a lot of suspicions. He reveals that he wants to expand the family business to the US and lead the team there. Therefore, we can expect that the power play between him and Tommy will continue in the next season.

The makers made some changes in the set design, which was announced by Anthony Byrne over Instagram. The pictures mostly show the Garrison Pub in its new look. The pub looks darker and intense from previous brighter versions. In the caption, the director explains the set changes.

Anthony Byrne said that he wanted to change the backside of the pub. He is making adjustments to the backside without changing the front to compliment the storyline of Season 6. The director also said that Black and Gold colour will play an integral part in season 6. Therefore, He is adding both black and gold wherever he can to fit the whole vibe of season 6.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

View this post on Instagram

A note from our director @antobyrne75: Hello to all you Peaky's out there. As all the pubs are shut and you are all hopefully staying at home and washing your hands. I wanted to share something with you all. Here is a sneak peek at the new Garrison pub. I want to point out that it was almost finished and is lit in these images by work lights and not by our amazing cinematographer, Mathieu Plainfosse. This is the back bar of the Garrison Pub. I didn't want to change the front bar too much for story reasons that I can't go in to, but I wanted to change the back bar and in discussions with Nicole Northridge, our amazing Production Designer who I worked with on S5, we wanted to make it very dark and use black and gold in the colour scheme. Black and Gold are two colours that run thematically through S6 and I wanted to layer them anywhere I could that made sense to the locations or the characters who would be in those locations. As to the significance and themes that black and gold represent, well… you'll just have to wait and see. But I was really happy with the way the set looked at this point and we spent a lot of time on the wallpaper, the embossed filigree and getting the right tone of the gold and the black. Tell us all what you think. Stay safe and healthy. By order of...

A post shared by Peaky Blinders (@peakyblindersofficial) on

