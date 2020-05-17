Little Richard to be buried at Oakwood University in a private funeral

Music icon Little Richard will be laid to rest at Oakwood University’s Oakwood Memorial Garden. The rock ‘n’ roll giant died of bone cancer on May 9 at the age 87. The Oakwood Memorial Gardens’ representative told Entertainment Tonight that the private funeral will be held at the university in Huntsville, Alabama on May 20.

The burial place is significant as the musician, whose real name was Richard Penniman, attended Oakwood University and studied theology in the late '50s. Artists who have cited Little Richard as a primary influence include rock legends Bob Dylan, The Beatles and Rolling Stones.