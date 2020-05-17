Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Friends' was progressive at the time: Lisa Kudrow

PTI | London | Updated: 17-05-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 17:25 IST
'Friends' was progressive at the time: Lisa Kudrow

"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow says if the popular sitcom were created today, it would be "completely different", starting off with a more inclusive cast. With the reruns on TV and memes on social media, the younger generation which has discovered the show in recent years has accused it of having "problematic" storylines, with many describing it as transphobic, homophobic, sexist, and lacking diversity.

The actor, who played the oddball Phoebe Buffay over the 10-season run of the cult NBC series, defended the show saying that "Friends" was a "very progressive" show when seen in the context of the year 1994, when it aired. Asked what the show be like if it was created today, Kudrow told The Sunday Times, "Oh, it'd be completely different. It would not be an all-white cast, for sure. I'm not sure what else, but, to me, it should be looked at as a time capsule, not for what they did wrong." "Also, this show thought it was very progressive. There was a guy whose wife discovered she was gay and pregnant, and they raised the child together? We had surrogacy too. It was, at the time, progressive," the actor added.

She said that the reason the show is still so popular is because "young people have this unconscious nostalgia for personal connection". Kudrow, along with the other five stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, were set to shoot for the much-anticipated "Friends" reunion special, which has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus-led production shutdown. The 56-year-old actor also teased details of the special, set to air on HBO Max.

"No audience has seen us together since the show was over. 'We will reminisce, talk about what was going on behind the scenes. It's not us playing our characters. It's not an episode. It's not scripted. It's six of us coming together for the first time in I don't know how long. "I am really looking forward to it, because I think that I remember things, but then I talk to Matt or Jennifer, and they remember everything. It's really fun," she said.

Kudrow will next be seen in Netflix's satirical series "Space Force" , alongside Steve Carell..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Egypt tightens coronavirus restrictions for Eid holiday

Egypt will bring forward the start of its curfew by four hours to 5 p.m. and halt public transport from May 24 for six days during the Eid holiday, as it seeks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime minister said on Sunday.Sho...

Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israels Foreign Ministry said. No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in ...

PLFI ultra killed in Jharkhand's Simdega

An ultra of the banned Peoples Liberation Front of India PLFI was killed and another injured on Sunday in a gunbattle with the police in Jharkhands Simdega district, officials said. The gunbattle happened near Bendochuan village in the Jald...

China's envoy to Israel found dead at home, likely of natural causes -official

Chinas ambassador to Israel was found dead in his residence on Sunday and initial indications were that he had died of natural causes, an Israeli official said.Du Wei, 57, became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassys w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020