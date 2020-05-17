Left Menu
Neeraj Pandey drops hints at season two of 'Special Ops'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 19:20 IST
Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey says he is delighted with the response coming his way for his digital directorial debut "Special Ops" and says the team is aware of the responsibility with the franchise going ahead. The Hotstar Special espionage thriller, featuring Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker among others, began streaming in March.

While talking with Tacker and Menon as part of the live chat on Instagram to celebrate the success of the show, the director hinted at the second season of the show on Saturday. "'Special Ops' is the biggest show right now but there soon will be another show bigger than this. That's the nature of the beast but the fact that people have loved the show so much is what matters. "We put this in a box, live with the fact that the audience has loved it and has given us the responsibility that when we go ahead with this franchise forward. We carry even more responsibility and onus on us," Pandey said.

Co-directed by Shivam Nair, the series revolves around a manhunt for a fictitious terrorist mastermind responsible for carrying out multiple terror attacks, from the one on Parliament in 2001 to 26/11 in Mumbai..

