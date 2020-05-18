Ricky Gervais wants NHS workers to be part of UK’s New Years Honours List for 2021

Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais says he wants to see people from health services to receive honours from Queen Elizabeth II in the 2021 New Year Honours List and not celebrities. The “After Life” star believes the honours, including Knighthoods and Damehoods, should be bestowed upon people who serve the society rather than “someone who invented a new type of mascara.” ''The New Year's Honours list should not go to celebrities this year. It should go to doctors, nurses and other NHS workers. Give it to someone who gave a kidney to a stranger, not someone who invented a new type of mascara. "I've seen people given a knighthood for services to fashion. What are you talking about, services to fashion? Christ, it's not that hard. People are finding cures for cancer and AIDS,” Gervais said on Australia’s “The Christian O'Connell Show”

The 58-year-old actor has been vocal in his support for the health workers in past two months, previously slamming celebrities for "moaning in their mansions" while frontline workers die as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.