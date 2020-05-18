Geno Silva, 'Scarface' and 'Mulholland Drive' actor, dies at 72

Actor Geno Silva, who played the iconic baddie The Skull in 1983's "Scarface" , has died at the age of 72. The actor passed away on May 9 in Los Angeles of complications from frontotemporal degeneration, reported Deadline.

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Silva had a career on stage and screen, but it was his character as The Skull who kills Al Pacino's Tony Montana during the climax of the Brian De Palma-directed crime drama which is one of his most memorable characters. The actor also appeared in David Lynch's critically acclaimed neo-noir "Mulholland Drive" (2001), featuring Naomi Watts. He worked in a number of big studio films like Steven Spielberg's "Amistad" and "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" , "A Man Apart" with F Gary Gray, and "Tequila Sunrise" , directed by Robert Towne.

On TV, Silva appeared in "Hill Street Blues" , "Days of Our Lives" , "Key West" , "Walker Texas Rangers" , "Star Trek: Enterprise" and "Alias". On stage, he featured in the 1994 Peter Sellars' stage production of "The Merchant of Venice" with Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Ortiz. Silva reunited with Ortiz for Jose Rivera's off-Broadway production of "Sueno"..