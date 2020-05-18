Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in hometown to take care of mother not to celebrate Eid

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday said that he travelled to Uttar Pradesh's Budhana during lockdown to take care of his mother who is grieving the loss of his sister who passed away recently.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:33 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in hometown to take care of mother not to celebrate Eid
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday said that he travelled to Uttar Pradesh's Budhana during lockdown to take care of his mother who is grieving the loss of his sister who passed away recently. The 'Sacred Games' actor took to Twitter to clarify the reasons behind his visit to his hometown and also said that he has followed all government guidelines.

"Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government," he tweeted. "We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome," his tweet further read.

Siddiqui's brother Shamas also posted a clarification on Twitter with a copy of the travel permission granted to the actor and his family from the Mumbai Police. "Recently, after the death of our Sister from cancer, Our 71-year-old mother is very ill, That is why @Nawazuddin_S had to go BUDHANA with mother and not to celebrate Eid," Shamas tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Meditated with Nunchaku to overcome Addison's disease, says Sushmita Sen

Actor Sushmita Sen has opened up about her struggle with the autoimmune condition called Addisons disease, which she fought overtime through Nunchaku workout sessions. She was diagnosed with the Addisons disease, a condition which affects...

Nursing staff at Lucknow's KGMU tests COVID-19 positive

A nursing staff at King Georges Medical University KGMU here tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, an official said. A staff nurse posted in Obstetrics and Gynaecology department of KGMU has been found positive for the corona...

U.S. assails WHO "failure" in pandemic, saying it cost "many lives"

The United States said on Monday that the pandemic had spun out of control in great part due to a costly failure by the World Health Organization, and called for a more effective WHO. There was a failure by this organization to obtain the i...

India has done well in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic: Harsh Vardhan

India took all the necessary steps well in time to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday, asserting that the country has done well in dealing with the disease till now and is confident of doing bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020