Netflix sets premiere date for 'The Umbrella Academy' season two

The second season of the superhero series "The Umbrella Academy" is set to arrive on July 31, Netflix has announced. According to Variety, the cast of the comic-based superhero franchise shared the update in a quarantine video conference. The show, an adaptation of a comic book series of the same name from Dark Horse Comics, is about a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an impending apocalypse.

Steve Blackman, best known for writing episodes of "Fargo" and "Altered Carbon" , will return as the showrunner of "The Umbrella Academy" . Actors Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min will reprise their respective roles in the show's sophomore run.

Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, and Marin Ireland are new entrants in season two.