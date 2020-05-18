Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix sets premiere date for 'The Umbrella Academy' season two

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:02 IST
Netflix sets premiere date for 'The Umbrella Academy' season two
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The second season of the superhero series "The Umbrella Academy" is set to arrive on July 31, Netflix has announced. According to Variety, the cast of the comic-based superhero franchise shared the update in a quarantine video conference. The show, an adaptation of a comic book series of the same name from Dark Horse Comics, is about a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an impending apocalypse.

Steve Blackman, best known for writing episodes of "Fargo" and "Altered Carbon" , will return as the showrunner of "The Umbrella Academy" . Actors Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min will reprise their respective roles in the show's sophomore run.

Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, and Marin Ireland are new entrants in season two.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Meditated with Nunchaku to overcome Addison's disease, says Sushmita Sen

Actor Sushmita Sen has opened up about her struggle with the autoimmune condition called Addisons disease, which she fought overtime through Nunchaku workout sessions. She was diagnosed with the Addisons disease, a condition which affects...

Nursing staff at Lucknow's KGMU tests COVID-19 positive

A nursing staff at King Georges Medical University KGMU here tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, an official said. A staff nurse posted in Obstetrics and Gynaecology department of KGMU has been found positive for the corona...

U.S. assails WHO "failure" in pandemic, saying it cost "many lives"

The United States said on Monday that the pandemic had spun out of control in great part due to a costly failure by the World Health Organization, and called for a more effective WHO. There was a failure by this organization to obtain the i...

India has done well in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic: Harsh Vardhan

India took all the necessary steps well in time to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday, asserting that the country has done well in dealing with the disease till now and is confident of doing bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020