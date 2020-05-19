David Arquette returning as Sheriff Dewey Riley in ‘Scream’ reboot

Actor David Arquette is set to reprise his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley in the upcoming “Scream” reboot. With the new film, Spyglass Media Group is relaunching the 24-year-old franchise.

Arquette, who played the character in all the four previous installments, said he was excited to reunite with the “Scream” family.’ “I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my ‘Scream’ family, old and new. ‘Scream’ has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honouring Wes Craven’s legacy,” the actor said a in statement to Deadline. The makers are in talks to bring back more original cast members for the fifth “Scream” movie.

“Ready or Not” helmers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, also known as Radio Silence, are directing the reboot from a script written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Plot details are under the wraps, but production will begin later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina after safety protocols are in place.

The first “Scream” movie released in 1996 with Neve Campbell starring as Sidney Prescott, the target of the Ghostface killer, whose look was inspired by the Edvard Munch painting “The Scream.” Courteney Cox and Arquette co-starred in all the four films, directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson. Williamson is serving as the executive producer on the upcoming movie. “I’m excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie, Guy and Radio Silence on the next ‘Scream’. Their take on the movie is both original, inventive and honours Wes’ legacy in a wonderful way. ‘Ready or Not’ was my favorite horror film of last year and I can’t wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the ‘Scream’ universe. I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” he said.