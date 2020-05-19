Left Menu
Colin Farrell has 'some tasty scenes' in 'The Batman'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:25 IST
Colin Farrell has 'some tasty scenes' in 'The Batman'

Actor Colin Farrell has teased that he has a few "tasty scenes" in Matt Reeves' upcoming directorial "The Batman" . The Irish actor is playing The Penguin in the movie which will feature Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

Talking to the GMA News Network, Farrell revealed that he hasn't got "much to do" in the film but he liked the "creation" and "aesthetic" of his character. "I had only started it and I can’t wait to get back. The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it. And I haven’t got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means," the actor said.

"But there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can’t wait to get back. Yeah, I totally feel like it is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before. It feels original and fun. But I am only at the start of the journey so I can’t wait to get back and really get into it," he added. Reeves has lined up a star-studded cast for "The Batman" , which also includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton aka Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Farrell said he has been fan of "Batman" films for a long time, going back to the days of Adam West and Michael Keaton. "Batman as a kid, yes very much, not in comic book form but the TV show I watched ardently when I was a child.  And then in my teens I saw Burton’s version and loved it. "And then obviously I was a huge fan of what Chris Nolan did with that world and how he brought it back to life and gave it an immediacy and a contemporary significance.  So just to be part of, again that folklore, that mythology, is again really cool," he added. "The Batman" will release worldwide in October 2021.

