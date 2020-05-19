‘Shazam 2’ still on track: Zachary Levi

Actor Zachary Levi has revealed that the sequel to his 2019 DC superhero film “Shazam!” is “on track”. The 39-year-old actor, who plays the titular role in the Warner Bros. project, said the film is currently in the scripting stage. “It's still on track. Right now, they're writing an amazing script. I don't have any real details on that. I've got some generals and they all sound amazing,” Levi told Entertainment Tonight. New Line is developing “Shazam 2” with Henry Gayden returning to write the film, along with David F Sandberg directing and Peter Safran producing.

The film’s release was pushed from April 2022 to November 2022 after the coronavirus outbreak brought the movie industry to a grinding halt. The actor said film sets will be completely different when the entertainment industry reopens post the pandemic. ''There's definitely going to be some major protocols that are put in place. What these protocols are, I'm not sure yet.I'm doing my own due diligence as an actor waiting to go back to work, but also a producer and someone who's trying to create my own world out her in which to produce. I've been actively trying to figure out when the gears can start moving a bit again, but I don't know for sure.'' Levi believes future will be like a life on an oil rig, where one works for half of the year and sits at home for rest of the period. ''I think that the future of the world for the next 18 to 24 months is going to look like the oil rig life - you go to work on an oil rig for six months, then you're at home and don't think about work at all.

''There'll be isolated quarantine types of facilities, whether it's our industry or whether it's the car industry. But I do believe through all the pain, sadness, this waiting period and these great little silver linings we're being given, that there will be a better world on the other side,” he said..