Drew Barrymore to donate USD 1 mn for coronavirus relief efforts

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:27 IST
Drew Barrymore to donate USD 1 mn for coronavirus relief efforts

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has collaborated with the company McCormick Spices to donate USD 1 million to the non-profit charity No Kid Hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic. The contribution will help provide necessary funds towards COVID-19 relief efforts for those who are facing shortage of food.

"I'm so excited to be partnering with @mccormickspice to donate $1,000,000 to @nokidhungry to support the amazing work they're doing during this time to help those impacted by food insecurity. "I am so honoured to be part of this moment! This is one of the most meaningful things I have ever been lucky enough to be a part of. Thank you @mccormickspice for including me in this abundant generosity," Barrymore said in an Instagram video on Monday.

The 45-year-old actor also said that she will join McCormick for a live Instagram event, 'Taco Tuesday' and urged her fans to tune in and cook along with her..

