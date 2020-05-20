'The Way Back' actor Will Ropp to star in 'The Fallout'PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-05-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 09:42 IST
Actor Will Ropp, best known for featuring in Ben Affleck-starrer "The Way Back" , is set to join high school drama film "The Fallout" . According to Deadline, Ropp will play the role of Nick in the film, written and directed by actor Megan Park.
"The Fallout" also stars Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler. The movie follows Vada (Ortega), a high schooler who is navigating the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy.
Ropp will also be seen in the forthcoming indie drama "Silk Road" alongside Jason Clarke. He will also serve as a writer on the series "FanGirl".
ALSO READ
Nevada approves betting on DreamHack Masters Spring
BRIEF-Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says "Tesla Will Now Move Its Hq And Future Programs To Texas/Nevada Immediately" - Tweet
Strong quake hits Nevada but no immediate reports of injury, damage
Strong quake hits Nevada but no immediate reports of injury, damage
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS