Justin Bieber thanks India; shares Indian edition of song 'Stuck With U'
Singer Justin Bieber on Wednesday thanked his Indian fans for showering love on his newly-launched song 'Stuck With U'.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:13 IST
Singer Justin Bieber on Wednesday thanked his Indian fans for showering love on his newly-launched song 'Stuck With U'. The 26-year-old singer shared a video on Twitter, that featured many Indian music enthusiasts crooning and making their own individual creative videos with the song playing in the background.
In reaction to it, the 'Yummy' singer tweeted: "Thank You India" Bieber and American singer Ariana Grande teamed up for the song earlier this month to help the people affected and who are in need during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The official music video was dropped on May 8. The romantic track marks the first collaboration of the duo. The music video has cameos by the singer's partners and features many special moments shared by the couple amid lockdown. (ANI)
